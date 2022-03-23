The Blount County Newcomers Club bills itself as a social club for women who are new to this community, but its fundraisers for worthy causes are also a large part of who they are.
On Tuesday at Smith Life Event Center, close to 50 of the more than 100 members gathered for the monthly brunch and social time, but the focus on this day was raising money for two local agencies — one that provides emergency assistance and support to victims of domestic abuse and the other, one that works with child victims of abuse.
Tabitha Damron, executive director for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, was present to give club members a clearer picture of what this nonprofit agency does to help children who have been abused. The center just moved into its new home in March 2021 and is a place where child advocates, investigators, medical personnel and counselors come together under one roof so the children only have to tell their horrific story once.
New Hope opened its doors in 2003 here in Blount County. Damron said last year, she and the staff served 700 children.
“We could not do what we do without help like yours,” Damron told the Newcomers Club.
Laura Pinzon, shelter advocate for Haven House, also spoke to members of the club. Haven House operates an emergency shelter that takes in women who have experienced abuse, along with their children.
Pinzon said in addition, this nonprofit will walk alongside women as they navigate their court dates. A support group is also available. She said the agency has received 1,500 calls on its hotline for the fiscal year.
The first shelter was opened in 1983. It can provide shelter for up to 17 women and children.
When the morning was over, $1,564 had been raised for these two organizations, the result of a silent and live auction. Newcomers Club members purchased the items that they donated and placed on the auction block. They ranged from Easter baskets filled with chocolate and wine to ceramic planters, leather purse, kitchen bowls, large decorative wreath, gift card, jewelry and plants.
The Newcomers Club, which has existed since 1984 and possibly longer, has been donating the proceeds from its March charity auction to New Hope and Haven House for a few years. In addition, the women in the club donate items for Haven House and Community Food Connection on a monthly basis. The Newcomers meet August through April.
Jane Bennett has been a member of the club for years, since 1995 after moving here from Alabama. She said there are those like her who have stayed in Newcomers because of the great friendships that have developed.
She and Delores Philpot facilitate the donations going to Haven House monthly. Ellen Wormesley spearheads the CFC project.
Bennett told of the caring hearts of many others in the group. They didn’t meet in December, Bennett said, but for two hours one day there was a steady flow of members who came by the meeting location to drop off toys for kids at Christmas. Sanitation Santa program was the recipient of that generosity.
Sharon Cousins serves as president of the Newcomers, moving here from New Jersey years ago. Several others in the group are new arrivals, but many are like Cousins and Bennett. Once they found Blount County Newcomers, they stayed.
They meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Smith Life Event Center in Maryville. Visitors are welcome.
