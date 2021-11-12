A drum leak at Newell Rubbermaid on William Blount Drive that led to widespread evacuations Friday afternoon is being monitored and is contained inside the building, first responders said in a statement.
According to a release from the Blount County Fire Protection District, a 55-gallon drum of an unidentified chemical developed a small leak.
Newell called in the incident at about 11 a.m. Friday.
“We are monitoring to make sure there are no other issues and the situation is fully contained inside the building,” the statement said.
There were no injuries.
William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School dismissed their students at 1 p.m. Friday out of an abundance of caution over the chemical spill.
A Newell building also was evacuated as a precaution.
“Newell Rubbermaid management and personnel have been outstanding,” BCFD said in the statement.
When reached for comment, Newell Rubbermaid officials asked The Daily Times to refer to the release from the BCFD.
By early afternoon, the situation was stable and firefighters didn’t evacuate anyone outside of the one building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.