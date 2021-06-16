Nighttime paving will start on an 8-mile section to Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced in a news release Wednesday.
The paving project began in February and should be complete by Nov. 30, according to the release. Due to heavy summer traffic, daytime work will not resume until Aug. 16.
Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect delays when traveling through the area at night. Lane closures will happen from Sundays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will be managed by flaggers and a pilot car that will guide traffic through work zones.
Additionally, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently. No lane closures will occur on weekends or holidays.
The Federal Highway Administration awarded the $8.5 million paving contract to Bryant's Land Development Industries Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, for work that includes pavement preservation treatment along a 6-mile section of the roadway and full pavement rehabilitation for the rest.
