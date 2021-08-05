Daytime closures associated with a paving project along an 8-mile section of Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap will resume on Aug. 16.
The project, which began in March 2021, should be completed by Nov. 30, though work schedules are subject to revision as needed for inclement weather, Greater Smoky Mountains National Park officials said in a press release Thursday.
Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect weekday, single-lane closures and traffic delays from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Lane closures are permitted from 7 a.m. on Mondays through noon on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. In addition, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently. To better accommodate visitors during periods of high visitation, no daytime lane closures will be allowed on weekends, holidays or during the month of October, the release states.
The Federal Highway Administration awarded the $8.5 million paving contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries Inc of Burnsville, North Carolina. Roadwork will include the application of a pavement preservation treatment along a 6-mile section of the roadway and a full pavement rehabilitation for the remainder.
For more information about road conditions, visit www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.