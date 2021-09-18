Interim Property Assessor Todd Orr took to social media to thank the Blount County Board of Commissioners and all of his supporters after being elected to the interim post in a narrow vote last week.
“(T)he County Commission voted to appoint me as Property Assessor. I want to thank them for entrusting me with this position,” Orr wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “I also want to thank all of you who made phone calls, sent emails, and shared letters of support. I am excited to begin working with the staff and the other offices serving the citizens of Blount County.”
Orr defeated Chief Deputy Property Assessor Trevor McMurray in an 11-9 vote by the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners Jared Anderson, Nick Bright, Rick Carver, Jim Hammondtree, Jeff Jopling, Scott King, Staci Crisp-Lawhorn, Steve Mikels, Dawn Reagan, Brian Robbins and Linda Webb all voted for Orr.
Commissioners Mike Akard, Brad Bowers, Mike Caylor, Dodd Crowe, Jackie Hill, Tom Hood, Joe McCulley, Tom Stinnett and Ron French voted for McMurray.
Orr will serve as interim property assessor until the election next November. He already has stated he will run for the position in 2022.
