Two men enter Maryville and Louisville leadership with years of community experience and local involvement.
Councilman Drew Miles was sworn into office Dec. 1 and was the highest vote-getter in the Maryville City Council race.
Steven Kelley is the newest alderman in the town of Louisville, elected alongside returning board member and Vice Mayor Jill Robinson Pugh.
Along with a handful of other newly elected board members across the area, the two men face four years of decision-making in a county changed by new social standards brought about by the coronavirus and economic growth.
Miles: unified voices
Now the youngest member of Maryville’s council, Miles turned 37 a few weeks after securing 6,949 votes — the most of any Maryville City Council candidate in 2020.
“It’s difficult when you had four really, really good candidates,” Miles reflected in a recent interview. “To be the high vote-getter? Sure, that’s an honor. I really don’t look much further into it than that.”
What he is looking into is how he’ll play a role in unifying decisions made in Maryvillians best interests.
“I’m interested in the ability to serve others,” he said. “That means the ability to look at a situation and say ‘How is this going to impact everybody? Who’s involved?’ (I want to) be able to make decisions for the whole as opposed to saying, ‘Well, this is what I think.’ Let’s figure out how to serve others in a way that we can look back in 10 years and be proud we’ve made the right decision.”
While Miles said he’s excited about getting to know the city — he’s currently training, reading city code and getting briefs on upcoming endeavors — he’s also promoting unity.
“The idea, at least for me is, we don’t come into this with personal agendas,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to leave political parties at the door. We are people who gather in a room together to have good conversations and figure out what’s going to be best for the city.”
That responsibility goes beyond meetings, he added, explaining he wanted council members to have a “unified voice” when talking to constituents one-on-one. “We cannot allow barriers, labels and political parities to drive a wedge into that.”
A father of two, Miles said he hopes his community-centered attitude is something his children will learn from and cherish.
“People ask, why do you even choose to do this,” he said. “You know, when we’re gone, no one’s going to remember the house we lived in or the car we drove. They’re going to remember how you made them feel. They’re going to remember the things you did to help others.”
Miles runs a Maryville Farmers Insurance office as a day job.
Kelley: constantly involvedThough Kelley did not return repeated voice messages, he did provide The Daily Times with a candidate profile before he was elected with 1,262 votes, coming in second to reelected Alderwoman Jill Pugh.
Kelley’s family moved to Blount in the 1990s when his father started working at DENSO Manufacturing in Maryville.
A Realtor and hospitality manager, Kelley, 39, said living in Louisville, serving on the planning commission and attending most Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings motivated him to seek election.
“I have always wanted to be involved, and this opportunity would allow me to continue to represent my community,” he emailed. “I am constantly involved in anything I can that our community does or needs, and I plan on continuing to do so.”
A Pellissippi State Technical Community College graduate, Kelley also has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University.
He ran for a District 10 Blount County commissioner seat in 2018.
