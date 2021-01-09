New Tennessee laws, including protections for pregnant employees, raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products and more have gone into effect Jan. 1 or codified others enacted last year.
Here is a breakdown:
Employers must accommodate pregnant workers
This new law deems several potential actions by employers as discriminatory practices.
Those actions include failing or refusing to make reasonable accommodations for medical needs concerning pregnancy, childbirth or related conditions, unless undue hardship is caused for the employer; requiring an employee to take leave if another reasonable accommodation could be provided; and taking adverse action against an employee for requesting/using an accommodation regarding pregnancy, childbirth or related conditions.
Essentially, the law provides protections for pregnant workers, prohibiting employers from discriminating against them or refusing to reasonably accommodate them during pregnancy.
TBI alert program expands
With this act, which became effective on March 26, 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation expanded its endangered child and young adult alert program. The program now includes endangered people under 21 years old.
It was named the “Holly Bobo Act” after a 20-year-old Tennessee nursing student who was abducted in 2011. Her remains were found days later.
Emergency dispatchers now offer CPR guidance
Emergency dispatchers across the board now can offer callers and bystanders CPR instructions, per this new law, which was also adopted in early 2020. It became effective on March 19, 2020, for rulemaking purposes and on Jan. 1, 2021, for all others.
It requires call takers and public safety dispatchers to be trained in telecommunicator pulmonary resuscitation, defined by the bill as “the dispatcher-assisted delivery of CPR instruction by trained emergency call takers or public safety dispatchers to callers or bystanders for events requiring CPR.”
The law also allows for civil immunity for an emergency communication organization, including districts, counties and municipalities, that has employees answering 911 emergency calls, as well as recently hired employees.
Tobacco-purchasing age is now 21
One of the most well-known new laws pertains to tobacco products: effective since Jan. 1, people now can’t purchase them until they are 21.
Under the legislation, those under 21 also can’t “possess, transport, and consume any tobacco products, smoking hemp, or vapor products,” unless they are doing so because of employment.
The legislation also brings multiple other changes to previous law: It clarifies that law enforcement can now use people under 21 in sting operations involving sales of smoking products, specifies vapor products as smoking paraphernalia and increases from 27 to 30 the apparent age of a person below which a seller must demand proof of age before selling them such products.
Help given for preventing veteran suicide
Another law that became effective on Jan. 1 was legislation that amended a previous bill and requires the veterans services offices provide suicide prevention training to employees who interact directly with veterans.
The training will “equip employees with the ability to recognize the warning signs of a potential suicide.” The legislation also authorizes the department to use resources from nonprofits for the training.
The amendment was adopted on April 17, 2019, but didn’t become effective until the start of this year.
Guidelines set for vehicle-sharing programs
This legislation sets requirements for peer-to-peer car-sharing programs, with car-sharing defined as “the authorized use of a motor vehicle by an individual other than the motor vehicle’s owner through the use of a peer-to-peer car sharing program. Such a program is a business platform that connects motor vehicle owners with drivers to enable the sharing of motor vehicles for financial consideration.”
Via an amendment to the original bill, multiple insurance requirements are set for the shared-vehicle owner, driver and overall program. It also lays out consumer protection provisions for users of the program, as well as tax provisions.
For the provisions regarding marketplace facilitator taxation, the legislation came into effect on Oct. 1, 2020, and for airport-contract and peer-to-peer sharing, the provisions became effective on Jan. 1, 2021. The law will go into effect for airport-related business on Feb. 1, per another amendment.
Correctional/emergency workers can retire earlier
Correctional officers and emergency workers who are members of the state retirement system are now eligible for retirement after 25 years of service, thanks to this new law, effective Jan. 1.
Via the original bill, the benefits apply to a correctional employee who satisfies current requirements for status as a correctional officer, which include good moral character, certifiable proof that they don’t have an impairment that would affect their job performance and completion of appropriate basic training.
An amendment to the bill also extended early retirement benefits to emergency medical services workers; such benefits were already available to police officers and firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.