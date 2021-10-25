The Daily Times will host its annual "Grand Times" Senior Expo today, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville.
Those seeking information on opportunities offered for seniors in Blount County are encouraged to attend. This is a free event open to the area's senior population and includes the participation of close to 40 vendors.
The following businesses and organizations will be represented: Salon 12/25, Medicare Insurance Advisors, Blount Senior Care Partners, Mobility Matters, Avenir, West Knox Internal Medicine, Brookdale Senior Living, Humana, Hunter Jones State Farm, Dignity Memorial, Blount Memorial Hospital, Loren Riddick, Clearview Health, Dogwood Cremation, AMR, Quality Financial, Senior Options for Living Independently, Second Harvest Food Bank, AAA of East Tennessee, Alzheimer's Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Madgical Nails, Asbury Place, Life Care Centers, LeConte Wealth Management, McCammon Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, Senior Financial Group, First Light Home Care, Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, Beltone, Dotson Funeral Home, Blount Discount Pharmacy, Blount County Democratic Party, Caregiver Superhero Society and Prime West Knoxville.
Additionally, mini-seminars will be available, as well as hearing screenings, blood-pressure checks, and vaccines and blood glucose testing.
Prizes will be offered throughout the event. For more information, contact The Daily Times advertising director Darrell Richardson at 865-330-5225.
