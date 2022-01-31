Louisville town leaders are stepping into phase 1 of the community park design, which will cement in the additional construction and landscaping plans for a small portion of the land surrounding town hall.
In 2021, Louisville completed a master plan that overviewed the direction the town wants to take for future park development.
The 32-acre project site, located at 3623 Louisville Road, is shared with Louisville Town Hall, Blount County Fire Department Station 6 and town storage.
Yesterday was the deadline for firms to submit their applications to design and engineer phase 1 of the park.
Phase 1 focuses on an approximate 2-acre area behind Town Hall. The first phase includes a restroom area, concessions, performance stage, storage facility, playground, entrance signage and walking trail lights.
According to the park master plan, a performance facility will provide a venue for small concerts, shows and games. Along with a covered stage, close by will be enclosed areas for concessions, storage and restrooms.
The playground in front of the performance area will predominantly be for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. No designs have been proposed, but the plan states that the town is seeking the build of a safe, secure area with creative, inclusive structures.
The playground will be located in a physically and visually accessible area, the plan states, for children to play and guardians to keep watch. The restrooms and a picnic patio are planned to be located behind and in sight from the playground.
Beyond phase 1, the master plan includes several other additions to the park: an environmental education area, biking and walking trails, an observation pavilion and pump track, a picnic grove and additional parking.
The education area could be used by schools and consist of raingardens, wet meadows and native plants.
Biking and walking trails could provide mountain biking routes and an expansion of the current walking trails. A pump track is a loop of swooped and banked turns for bikers to navigate through with minimal peddling, because the track provides forward momentum.
The additional parking would be connected to a section of the existing parking along Louisville Road and has room for a minimum of 300 extra parking spots — paved, gravel and in the grass — which would aid access and traffic flow during any large events.
Operations Manager for Louisville, Linda Webb, said phase 1 will be completed before any decisions are made regarding phase 2.
Webb added that the cost estimate for phase 1 will be determined by whichever firm is chosen for the design.
