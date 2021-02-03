How events are moving forward on the location of an Amazon facility in Alcoa.

“Amazon’s $180 million-plus investment in Blount County will bring over (800) jobs to the area and help the economy continue to grow. It’s proof that no state income tax and a lack of burdensome regulations make Tennessee an attractive place for businesses to set up shop.”

"Companies realize that Tennessee is a great place to live and do business. I appreciate the work of state and local officials who helped secure these jobs, which will be a tremendous boost to the local economy."

"Amazon has been a great partner for Tennessee and I'm very proud to welcome them to Blount County. These 800 new jobs will help diversify our local economy. I thank Amazon for their investment in our community and I wish them success for many years to come."

"I, along with all the citizens of Blount County, are delighted Amazon made its decision to locate here. The jobs and worldwide recognition it brings are extremely beneficial to this area."

Blount's Amazon by the numbers

Though many factors have changed throughout The Daily Times' reporting on Amazon.com, Wednesday saw official numbers set in stone. Here's what Blount Countians can expect of the warehouse project:

• Number of jobs: at least 800

• Minimum hourly wage: $15

• Size: more than 1 million square feet on a 634,812-square-foot pad

• Operational date: 2022 (possibly fall)

• Daily truck traffic: 200

• Cost to build: At least $187 million

• Money Blount County Industrial Development Board borrowed from local government to build infrastructure: $12 million