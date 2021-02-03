Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gathered with local and state officials online early Wednesday, Feb. 3, to announce the code-named “Project Pearl” warehouse in Alcoa will house internet retail giant Amazon.com in a 1 million-square-foot warehouse.
The facility will begin operations in 2022 at the former Pine Lakes Golf Course, according to a release from the Blount County Partnership.
Lee, accompanied by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels, state Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Amazon.com Director of Worldwide Economic Development Holly Sullivan and others congratulated the county on recruiting the online sales behemoth.
“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses,” Lee said. “We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa.”
Though Wednesday was the first time officials acknowledged publicly Amazon would occupy the rumored warehouse at the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 and Pellissippi Parkway, The Daily Times first reported it in early December 2020 based on legal documents obtained through numerous public records requests.
The project is set to cost Amazon.com and developer Hillwood Properties more than $187 million: Most of that money will supply the warehouse with distribution equipment.
Work already hasstarted at the warehouse site, where the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is working on $12 million in infrastructure preparations.
That money was borrowed from the city of Alcoa and Blount County (which loaned $6 million each) and may be paid off in five to six years.
Amazon and Hillwood will not pay property taxes, but rather lease the land, building and warehouse equipment from the IDB in a deal inked just before Christmas 2020.
Wages, benefits and traffic
It’s been nearly a year since various local, state and business principles started discussing the possibility of building a warehouse in Alcoa. Throughout that discussion, economic leaders have promoted an “average” wage of $15 an hour for employees.
Wednesday, Sullivan reiterated all employees working at Blount’s Amazon will start at $15 an hour. “The $15 is our starting minimum wage on Day 1 in addition to benefits and (50% matching) 401(k) opportunities,” she said. “All of that on Day 1.”
A press release stated Amazon will offer Blount workers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and “innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.”
Sullivan, Rolfe and Tennessee Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer Paul Degges also agreed they’re paying special attention to the Alcoa Highway relocation project, an effort in the works for years and one that almost bisects the new warehouse site.
With traffic near the airport bound to increase, an effort to improve and build new highways in the area may now kick into high gear.
“You’ll be hearing more about what (TDOT) has in store as far as a major redesign of that corridor from the state’s perspective,” Rolfe said.
“Similar to really every project we do in the state where we’re potentially investing millions of dollars, we want to make sure we don’t create a bigger problem,” Degges added. “Amazon was adamant that the traffic analysis and infrastructure investment really addressed these types of issues: If you’re dependent on over-the-road vehicles to make money, you want to make sure the road networks work.”
Degges said Amazon has worked closely with Blount leaders to look at residential areas specifically and make sure it was “going the extra mile” when it came to commercial traffic’s impact.
Since Amazon first came to Tennessee in 2010, Sullivan said it has invested $8.7 billion in the economy and $9 billion overall.
Local and state leaders elated
Public officials at local, state and federal levels praised the economic recruit, emphasizing the importance of job growth during a financially uncertain era.
“We’ve got great assets in our natural resources, our mountains, our streams,” U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett told The Daily Times by phone. “But of course our biggest asset is our people. That’s why anybody would want to come to East Tennessee.”
He noted jobs in Tennessee have been “readily available, especially before the COVID-19 breakout,” and that Amazon’s venture into Blount is more evidence that people are eager to fill job gaps following the doldrums of lockdown stimulus payments.
“It stands to reason that people want to come to Tennessee,” Burchett said. “People want to work.”
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said by phone this was a historic moment for the local economy and even part of the reason he decided to keep his job.
Johnson announced in 2019 he would retire from the city manager position, but the Amazon deal and other projects drew him back in and will see him staying in that role indefinitely.
“There are a lot of things I’ve worked on for more than 20 years that are starting to take place,” he said, noting highway projects and the Springbrook Farm development are starting to finally see the light of day. “As long as I feel I’m useful to the city, I’m certainly willing to stay a bit longer. I enjoy my job and the team I’ve built.”
He praised city staff and commissioners who have worked on the Amazon proposal.
“It couldn’t come at a better time,” Johnson said.
The city’s budget has struggled to stay in the black in recent years and Johnson consistently has promoted the need for growth. Internet sales, he’s said in commission meetings since 2019, have deflated local sales tax revenues.
Ironically, the largest internet retailer in the world may now be a beam of light in an otherwise dim future for a city that was once the aluminum capital of the world.
“It’s very fortuitous for us and also ironic,” Johnson said, laughing. “We got stung in one arm (by internets sales lessening sales tax revenues) but we’re getting the benefit in the other.”
Mitchell agreed, thanking the Blount County Commission, the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and Blount Partnership for their efforts creating what he saw as a massive score for the Smoky Mountains foothills county.
“This was a team effort,” Mitchell said. “Even though we’re not playing this Sunday, with this Amazon announcement, I think Amazon won the Super Bowl today.”
