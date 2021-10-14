Maryville attorney Nick Black announced his candidacy to serve as chancellor for the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts. The President of the Blount County Bar Association is a Maryville High alum, who earned his undergraduate and an MBA from Clemson University before earning his JD at the University of Tennessee in 2008. Black is currently serving his second term on the Maryville City School Board, and has chaired the board since earlier this year.
Chancellor Telford Forgety Jr. has held the office since 1997 and announced in September that he intends to retire at the end of his term, as reported by The Mountain Press.
The chancellor serves Grainger, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Blount counties. The office will be on the ballot for the May 3 election along with judicial races for the 5th Judicial District circuit court judge, 5th Judicial District attorney general, 5th Division public defender and general sessions judge for divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4. candidates for the May 3 election must file by noon on Feb. 17. Voters must be registered by April 4 to participate in the election. Early voting will run April 13 -28.
“I love East Tennessee and I look forward to meeting with the fine folks in Grainger, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Blount counties. I have friends and family from all five of the counties that make up the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts, and I hope to earn the trust of many more. I want people to find me to be a reasonable person with the temperament to fairly and impartially adjudicate any case,” Black said in a release on Thursday from the Committee to Elect Nick Black Chancellor 4th & 5th Judicial Districts. “I am announcing my candidacy now so that I can spend as much time as possible meeting voters in a district that spans over 70 miles.”
