City of Alcoa Department of Public Works and Engineering announced it will make no adjustments to residential solid waste, residential recyclables and commercial/industrial solid waste collection on Good Friday, April 2.
Officials are asking residents who have trash pickup scheduled for Good Friday to place their garbage carts curbside no later than Thursday evening, April 1.
There will be only one truck emptying residential carts with plans to finish all routes as scheduled.
Bulky waste collections will run the following week, April 6-9.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will be open during normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., on both Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3.
