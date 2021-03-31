Imagine being a teenager and starting your Tuesday night by trying to quickly network with eight community leaders one after another — while wearing a face mask.
COVID-19 precautions added a challenge, but Maryville High School students were up for that and more — including a problem with the sound system — during the 7th Annual Amazing MHS “Shake.”
The absence of handshakes was another difference in the event, based on one the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta created to teach students soft skills from how to “work a room” to remaining poised under pressure. MHS English teacher Penny Ferguson has served three times as a judge at RCA’s National Amazing Shake event.
About 30 sophomores and juniors from her Advanced Placement English classes began the Maryville event, with leaders from business, education and the legal community spaced at least 6 feet apart on the high school gym floor for the first round.
Over more than two hours, impromptu speeches and “Shark Tank”-style pitches narrowed the field to four juniors.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, the finalists took turns facing questions from attorney and former U.S. Attorney and state Sen. Doug Overbey, Maryville College President Bryan Coker, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead and Assistant Director Amy Vagnier.
Cooper Woods immediately made a positive impression with his smile, but in their feedback the judges encouraged him to not be too succinct. “You left me wanting to have a longer conversation,” Coker said.
With an American flag pin on his suit lapel, Griffin Conti’s interest in political science wasn’t a surprise. Overbey encouraged him to watch clips of former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker. “His approach to giving a speech drew people in,” Overbey said.
While the competition was close, the other two finalists had an advantage, since this was their second year participating.
Jackson Shue, who finished second, quickly was able to share with the judges his interests, from music to teaching. Vagnier complimented his energy and enthusiasm, suggesting that he sometimes use a pause and slow down his polished responses.
Drew Ohsiek won by displaying a combination of maturity and vulnerability. Winstead complimented the student’s ability to be reflective about his own life.
In answering a question about an unexpectedly meaningful part of his life, Ohsiek shared the impact of an earlier eating disorder — a low point in his life that led to his now being an energetic and positive person. “It’s taught me a lot about life, a lot about how to get through the struggle, how to persevere through adversity, even when you don’t see a light ahead,” the teen said.
Overbey also complimented his answer to a follow-up question after he replied that he wanted to be known as someone others can trust. When Overbey asked how people can build trust, Ohsiek replied in part, “It’s on me to earn that trust.”
While the judges deliberated, the students said during the experience they learned much more than how to speak to others. They learned to listen, and they learned more about themselves.
This year’s finalists scored even higher that last year’s, according to Hank Brown, cyber operations program manager at Peraton; he moderated the final round and has volunteered for several years at the event.
