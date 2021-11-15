Two Maryville residents will share the $75 second- and third-places prizes in Week 11 of The Daily Times' football contest.
The first-place jackpot, which requires a perfect slate, climbs to $200 for Week 12.
Stan Houston and Todd Orr both correctly picked 12 of the 13 game winners and had the identical tiebreaker score (56) from total points scored (58) in the Georgia-Tennessee game, which the Bulldogs won 41-17.
Houston missed Mississippi State's come-from-behind win over Auburn, while Orr missed Baylor's upset win over Oklahoma.
Each will win $37.50 and will receive checks in the mail shortly. The jackpot adds $100 a week for every week there is no perfect ballot.
Week 12 games are listed on page 3B of Tuesday’s edition.
