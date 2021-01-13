The city of Alcoa announced Wednesday it will make no adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 18.
Residential and commercial routes will run on schedule, and questions concerning these services may be directed to the Alcoa Sanitation Division at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill also will remain open Jan. 18 with regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998 for more information.
