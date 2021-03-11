No one was harmed and emergency personnel responded after Gracie’s Restaurant in Maryville caught fire just before midnight Wednesday.
A passerby reported the fire at 11:47 p.m., and emergency personnel was there by 11:54 p.m., Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Responders included the Maryville and Alcoa fire departments, plus the Maryville Police Department, American Medical Response and Blount County Rescue Squad. Thirteen firefighters were there, including nine from MFD and four from AFD; MFD brought five vehicles, and AFD brought two.
When emergency personnel arrived, the restaurant’s roof was “fully involved,” Crisp said. The fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen, around the hood ventilation system.
“We stayed with it pretty much all night,” Crisp said.
In a 1:10 a.m. Thursday post on Facebook, restaurant management confirmed the fire but said no one was injured, which Crisp corroborated.
“Regarding recent events that happened tonight: Unfortunately we did have a fire, thankfully no one was harmed!” the post states.
“We have the incredible firefighters doing their jobs and we will work through this the best we can,” the post continued. “We appreciate your patience and prayers in the days to come.”
Gracie’s is at 766 E. Lincoln Road, Maryville. The meat-and-three was founded in 2004, according to the restaurant’s website, which promotes the eatery as “nothing fancy,” yet unique in its friendly and home-focused atmosphere.
