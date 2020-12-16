A family dog is to responsible for rescuing children from a structure fire on Old McGinley Road in Maryville on Wednesday morning.
Fourteen Blount County firefighters responded to a single-wide mobile home fire on Old McGinley Road around 10:30 a.m. Crews were able to control the fire within 15 minutes, but too much damage had already been done.
The residence is a total loss, according to Blount County Fire Capt. Johnny Leatherwood.
The mobile home is a rental property owned by Kevin Davis, an employee of The Daily Times. He told The Daily Times that the children who live in the house were asleep when the fire started. The family dog woke the children up by bursting through a closed door. The children and dog were all able to escape out of a window.
Capt. Leatherwood said that there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.
