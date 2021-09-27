Friendsville resident Tyler Ellis and Louisville resident Johnny Epps Jr. went toe-to-toe in Week 4 of The Daily Times' football contest.
Both correctly predicted 12 out of 13 high school and college games, with both missing Farragut's upset over South Doyle.
It came down to the tiebreaker in the Tennessee-Florida game (52 total points) with Ellis guessing 49 and Epps 56 — a one-point win for Ellis, who gets the second-place prize of $50, while Epps gets third place and $25. (Only a perfect entry gains the $100 jackpot.)
Many pickers missed only two games — generally South Doyle and Oregon State over USC.
The jackpot doubles to $200 next week and adds $100 each week no one has a perfect entry. Week 5 games are listed on 3B of this edition.
