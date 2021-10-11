Maryville residents Wayne Clevenger and Gary Weaver went toe-to-toe in Week 6 of The Daily Times’ football contest.
Both correctly predicted 11 out of 13 high school and college games, with both missing Washington State's win over Oregon State and Texas A&M's win over Alabama.
The majority of entries incorrectly predicted the outcome of the Alabama-Texas A&M game — two people correctly picked Texas A&M over Alabama.
It came down to the tiebreaker in the Tennessee-South Carolina game (65 total points) with Clevenger guessing 66 and Weaver 58. Clevenger gets the second-place prize of $50 and Weaver gets third place and $25. (Only a perfect entry gains the $100 jackpot.)
The jackpot increases to $400 next week and adds $100 each week no one has a perfect entry. Week 7 games are listed on 3B of this edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.