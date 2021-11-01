There was no jackpot winner in Week 9, but Michael McTigue, of Loudon, finished in second place in The Daily Times’ football contest by picking 12 of the 13 high school and college games correctly.
McTigue edged out Alcoa’s Judy Franklin and Maryville’s Donnie Cupp, who also went 12-for-13 but lost out on the tiebreaker by a single point (combined total points of Missouri at Vanderbilt, 38-27, for 65 total). McTigue submitted a tiebreaker of 64 to win $50 while Franklin and Cupp went with 63 to split the third-place price at $12.50 each.
The winners will receive checks in the mail as soon as possible.
The jackpot doubles to $200 next week, Week 10, and adds $100 each week that no one has a perfect entry.
Week 10 games are listed on page 3B of Tuesday’s edition.
