There are currently no plans for the Tennessee National Guard to be deployed to Blount Memorial Hospital to respond to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, hospital officials said Tuesday.
“The Tennessee National Guard is not currently at Blount Memorial, and as of now, there is no plan for them to come to our hospital,” hospital Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds said.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced recently that the state would deploy National Guard members to help with the rising tide of COVID cases that are currently flooding Tennessee hospitals.
“Probably the most visible strategy that we have right now is, starting today, using our National Guard to supplement staffing in hospitals,” Piercey said in an Aug. 15 media briefing. “When we have personnel in our military who can do medical procedures or have medical training and can backfill in hospitals, that will help augment the staff that is already there.”
This comes amid a crushing wave of COVID-19, spurred by the delta variant. State officials said that just halfway through August, Tennessee already has recorded more COVID hospitalizations than during any full month of the pandemic.
“In the first 15 days of August, we’ve had 1,023 hospitalizations. That is higher than any other full month, combined, in the pandemic,” Piercey said. “Our ICU numbers are starting to climb very rapidly. A little more than 40% of all ICU beds in the state are filled with COVID patients.”
Piercey explained that as the COVID crisis continues to worsen, National Guard troops will be deployed to hospitals based on their size and their need for assistance.
“Depending on the size of the hospital and the amount of their need, we are taking some of our National Guard personnel and augmenting the staff in those hospitals with that personnel,” Piercey said.
As of Aug. 16, Blount Memorial had 34 COVID-19 patients, including seven in the ICU. That’s more than five times the amount of COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital one month ago.
Bounds explained that despite the dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Blount Memorial has the means to handle the situation and does not need assistance from the National Guard at this time.
“At this point, we continue to have the resources we need to care for our community,” Bounds said. “We’ve done a good job at being prepared and not panicked throughout the past year and a half, which has helped ensure we have the things we need to care for our patients.”
