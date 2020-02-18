Several requests set to be discussed during Maryville’s February planning meeting had to be tabled after people involved in the projects did not show up to answer questions.
Though commissioners were dealing with 10 different applications during their Monday meeting, three of them were deferred because the applicant didn’t show up to the meeting.
These included preliminary plans for a five-lot subdivision on the corner of Wilkinson Pike and Grandview Drive and requests for changes to the future land use map and zoning for land owned by Victory Baptist Church on Montvale Road.
“It’s imperative that we have representatives of the plats and of the property show up because of questions that will be asked,” Commissioner Fred Metz said after the meeting. “We’ve had that in the rules for 20 years.”
At least four citizens showed up with questions about the property near Victory Baptist including Sharon Lord, who wanted to know about a section of land behind the church she said had been demolished at least two years ago, but left neglected.
“It’s a pile that I look at (and) we have all kinds of vermin coming out of there: possums, raccoons, woodchucks,” Lord said. “Why is it taking them two years to clean it up?”
Another woman who owns property in the area did not want her name used, but said she came to find out how the greenery near her home would be affected if new construction happened in the area.
“For resale value ... it would definitely affect it,” she said.
Robert Bauman and his son David were there as well, just to hear about changes that might happen if rezoning was approved.
None of them were able to get the questions answered because the item had to be deferred.
“I think there were a lot of questions,” City Manager Greg McClain said before the commission deferred the two requests.
“I think we need to be consistent,” Metz said to the planning staff. “I know you all tell them this, but maybe you might suggest that planning commission is going to require them to speak.”
Church requests rezoning
Applicants with Victory Baptist are requesting 7.3 acres of land they own surrounding the church be rezoned from residential to neighborhood which could only happen if the future use of the land was changed first, according to notes on the request.
These notes also show Maryville planning staff is not necessarily endorsing the requested changes.
“Some of the uses that would be allowed by right in the neighborhood district — i.e. convenience stores, professional offices and clinics — would create adverse impacts on the adjacent single-family residential uses,” the planning staff’s analysis of the requests said.
City Planner Jordan Clark noted during a planning Feb. 11 workshop that rezoning to a “neighborhood” designation could pave the way for small convenience stores or office spaces, taking the place of satellite parking at the corner of Montvale Station Road and Montvale Road, for example.
“With any rezoning, keep in mind, as we’ve kind of touched on, it’s all the allowable uses coming into play,” Clark said during the workshop.
Should planning commissioners choose to deny the land use change, the rezoning would also be denied.
Planners indicated it was not clear exactly how the church wanted to do with the land in the future but commissioners expressed concerns that, if small businesses were built on Victory Baptist land for instance, it could affect traffic.
‘The Commons’
Commissioners unanimously approved preliminary plans for a group that did show up to Monday’s meeting, 95 Properties LLC, a group that wants to develop 98 lots just north of the Royal Oaks subdivision.
Though there were no voiced concerns from planners, Royal Oaks Property Owners Association President Rick Ziegler addressed commissioners to note an agreement had been reached between ROPOA and the developers.
He said that three planned lots near the intersection of St. John’s Drive and Springwood Lane — where developers have also proposed a roundabout — would become part of Royal Oaks.
“We have met twice with 95 Properties and spoken to them about our concerns about traffic through the neighborhood,” Ziegler said, adding the two parties are in the process of drawing up a memorandum of understanding.
“We certainly appreciate the cooperation between the homeowners and the property developers,” Metz said during Monday’s meeting. “It makes our job easier when you come together.”
The project — known as “The Commons” — used to be 116 lots in size, according to staff notes. New plans had been on the agenda for the commissions January meeting but were deferred.
In addition to the traffic circle, plans show St. Johns Drive in Royal Oaks may also be enhanced with traffic calming devices and a gate before the addition of nearly 100 homes in the area is complete.
Multiple subdivisions get planning go-ahead
In other business during their planning meeting, commissioners:
• Approved a revised preliminary plat from Mesana Investments LLC for the Mont Farris Subdivision located between Farris Road and Montvale Road
• Approved a request for a final plat on the Kerr property subdivision off Lambert Lane
• Approved the abandonment of of two alleys between Clark Street and Court Street.
• A request for final plat approval for the Jackson Park subdivision at the corner for Morganton Road and Wilson Road was removed from the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.