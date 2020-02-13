A lockdown that occurred at William Blount High School Thursday afternoon was implemented as a precautionary measure.
No arrests were made, and no charges will be filed, Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said.
“We had our (school resource officers) on scene, there was never anyone in danger and there was never an active threat that happened,” Millsaps said. “It was all precautionary only.”
A student overheard a conversation in a restroom about a possible weapon, and the lockdown was issued, said Mike Crabtree, assistant director of schools. No weapon was found.
“We have detained one student for questioning,” said BCS Director Rob Britt on Thursday afternoon.
Blount County Schools officials said the lockdown was lifted at at 1:16 p.m. Thursday.
The incident was the first use of a new alert system installed at county high schools, and Crabtree said it worked flawlessly.
