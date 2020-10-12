There were no perfect entries in week three of The Daily Times’ football contest thanks to a weekend full of upsets and a postponed game between Greenback and Coalfield.
That means the jackpot goes up to $200 for Week 4.
After removing the postponed game, Wayne Knighton was the only contestant to get 11 entries out of the 12 correct, winning second place and $50.
Amos Holliday was one of 21 contestants to get 10 out of 12 games correct and wins third place and $25 after nailing the tiebreaker in the Tennessee-Georgia game, which the Vols lost 43-14. Holliday’s tiebreaker was one point off the mark at 64.
See page 5B for the Week 4 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to count. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
