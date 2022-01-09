The Maryville City Schools Foundation will accept public nominations for its annual Starlight Awards through Feb. 1.
“We rely heavily on input from the public during this process,” said MCSF Executive Director Misty Parker. “We want the selection committee to review the broadest possible range of qualified nominees in each category.”
The goal is to recognize the accomplishments of Maryville High School graduates, the dedication of those who serve the schools, and the partnerships of those who support education in this community.
“The Starlight Awards, presented by the Maryville City Schools Foundation, is a premier event to recognize alumni and supporters of Maryville City Schools,” said MCS Director Mike Winstead. “We hope our community members will take time to nominate worthy recipients for the categories of Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Young Alumni, Distinguished Service and Foundation Partnership.”
Starlight Award recipients will be honored at the Starlight Gala on April 2. MCSF board members Lauren Childress and Diana Lennox are co-chairing the annual event.
• Distinguished Alumni is granted to MHS graduates who have made outstanding or distinguished contributions to their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
• Outstanding Young Alumni is granted to Maryville High School graduates age 35 or younger when nominated, for significant accomplishments in their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
• Distinguished Service is granted to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to education in the City of Maryville.
• Foundation Partnership is granted to a business or local family that exemplifies dedication to education through financially supporting Maryville City Schools and/or the Maryville City Schools Foundation.
MCSF staff and board members, as well as current MCS school board members, are not eligible for the awards. All nominations will remain under consideration for two years.
Nomination forms are available online at www.maryvillecityschoolsfoundation.org/starlight-gala or by contacting the MCSF office at 865-982-7121 Ext. 11501 or via email to misty.parker@maryville-schools.org.
Nominators must submit a written nomination form that is emailed or postmarked by Feb. 1 to be considered. All nominations should be directed to Parker via email at misty.parker@maryville-schools.org or mailed to Maryville City Schools Foundation, 402 Melrose St., Maryville, TN 37803.
