Maryville City Schools Foundation announced nominations can be made for the annual Starlight Awards through Jan. 11. Three different award categories recognize and honor individuals or organizations making a positive impact on the community.
Distinguished Alumni Award is granted to Maryville High School graduates who have made outstanding contributions to their professions or given distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
Distinguished Service Award is granted to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to education in the city of Maryville. This award can be presented to alumni or non-alumni of MHS.
Foundation Partnership Award is granted to a business or family who exemplifies dedication to education through financially supporting Maryville City Schools or the foundation.
Each year, MCSF designates a selection committee consisting of its board members and community leaders, but the selection process begins with nominations from the community and MHS alumni.
The release from MCSF states the goal is to recognize the accomplishments of MHS graduates, the dedication of those who serve the schools and the partnerships of those who support education in the community.
MCSF staff, MCSF board of directors and current MCS school board members are not eligible for award recognition. All nominations will remain under consideration for two years.
MCSF board member Brian Winbigler is chairing this year’s Starlight Gala, where award recipients will be honored the evening of March 3, 2023 at the Hilton Knoxville Airport. “Strong community support for our schools is what makes Maryville a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Winbigler said.
Chair of the foundation Kandi Yeager said in the release this year’s Starlight Gala will be the first event for incoming MCSF executive director, Kevin Tubbs.
Since 1991, the foundation has served as an independent community-based organization formed exclusively for educational purposes. It’s mission is to support the ongoing enrichment of educational programs for all students in MCS.
MCSF works to create a link between private sector companies, individuals and the school system; increasing the understanding of and appreciation for public education; promoting community involvement in student learning; and securing a commitment from business leaders to help provide materials and resources essential to quality education.
Donations assist in providing new, cutting-edge programs for MCS teachers and students.
MCSF headquarters is located at 402 Melrose St, Maryville. For nomination forms or more information, visit www.maryvillecityschoolsfoundation.org or call 865-982-7121 Ext 11501.
