Nominations for the Blount BEneFIT “Ready, Set, Move Awards Program” is open for local schools and businesses through Friday, April 22, to award programs that have promoted and enhanced healthy lifestyle choices.
A release from Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation states K-12 schools and businesses must complete a nomination form at https://blounthealth.org/. A 250 word or less description of the schools’ or businesses’ active-lifestyle inducing programs are required, along with any supportive materials for the program.
Both businesses and schools have three different categories for nominations.
Business categories depend on staff size. Small is one to 25 full-time employees, medium is 26 to 50 and large is 51 or more. School categories are split by elementary, intermediate/middle and high school grade levels.
One overall winner and one runner-up will be selected from each of the six categories. Overall winners will receive a framed certificate, a sign to post outside of their building, goodies from Dick’s Sporting Goods, media coverage recognizing the winners’ efforts and an awards presentation given at each school and business.
Runner-up recipients will receive a framed certificate and media coverage.
Blount BEneFIT is an action team of the Blount County Community Health Initiative.
