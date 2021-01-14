Nominations for the Leadership Blount Class of 2021 can be made Jan. 15 through Feb. 15 online at www.leadershipblount.com. Nominees will be notified via email once the nomination is submitted and directed to complete an online application, the organization said Thursday in a press release.
The class year includes nine comprehensive class days and two overnight retreats that are designed to build relationships, enhance leadership skills, increase civic engagement, and to improve community understanding that leads to positive impact in Blount County.
Leadership Blount’s core program is designed for experienced leaders who are expected to participate through research, group facilitation and problem-solving that focuses on the community’s most critical issues.
The Leadership Blount experience does not end with the 10-month program, the release states. A personal commitment and a class commitment are made to the community for lifelong service. Participating in the alumni organization is expected and encouraged.
All class members must have the full support of the organization or business they represent. No self-nominations or those made by immediate family members will be accepted.
The class of 36 people will be selected by a volunteer committee of Leadership Blount alumni. Selection is based upon the quality and depth of the answers provided in the nominee’s completed application.
Tuition for the program is $1,500 — $150 of which must be paid by the participant personally. This payment covers all fees and course materials, as well as most meals and transportation. Optional or special activities may require additional costs. A limited number of partial scholarships are available for eligible candidates.
For more information, please contact Leadership Blount, 865-984-9368, or by email office@leadershipblount.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.