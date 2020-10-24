A good neighbor can be the woman next door who takes seniors grocery shopping every week, the youth who puts in hours at a local animal center or the church volunteer with a heart for the homeless.
As executive director of Good Neighbors of Blount County, Lisa Blackwood would love to put the spotlight on people like that in our community. The nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to Blount families will present its annual Spirit of Good Neighbors Awards on Nov. 19 via Facebook Live. Blackwood is seeking nominations for the 2020 event — deadline Oct. 30, www.goodneighborsbc.org.
In any other year, the banquet would be held at a local church, but COVID-19 forced Good Neighbors to go virtual. Another change this year is the revamping of categories, Blackwood said. There are no longer any age divisions.
The new categories include Everyday Neighbor, which is someone who takes care of those around them to ensure their needs are met. That can include tasks like lawn care, running errands, preparing food, etc.
Community Neighbor will be someone who serves the community, through their church or a nonprofit.
Then there’s Professional Neighbor. That is someone who works for an organization, like a utility department, school or business. The ones to be nominated in this category create ways to help others.
The final category is Focused Neighbor. This would be someone who is dedicated to a specific mission, like hunger, homelessness, housing or health care.
Good Neighbors, like other Blount nonprofits, continued to serve this community during the pandemic. Staff has met with clients by phone, and two coaches are on duty most every day to speak to clients. The nonprofit is located on the campus of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville.
Blackwood said when 2020 began, the organization expected to assist an estimated 1,200 households with utility bills and rent. About $127,935 was budgeted.
“Through Sept. 30, 2020, 2,160 households have been assisted,” Blackwood said. “Financial assistance for these households has totaled $210,099.” That doesn’t include any administrative costs. Everyone at Good Neighbors is a volunteer. Blackwood is the only paid staff member.
Blackwood said there is no way Good Neighbors could do the work without community support.
“Our annual Spirit of Good Neighbors may look different this year, but the need is still there, and most of all there are many citizens in our community who are good neighbors. We want to be a part of celebrating them.”
