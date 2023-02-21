Members of the public are invited to the annual Nonprofit Fair from 12-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus.
The free event in the William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer will allow attendees to learn about the missions, service and volunteer opportunities, internships and employment available at about 40 East Tennessee nonprofit organizations.
Participants include A Place to Stay, Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, Young Life, Good Neighbors of Blount County, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont and Youth Villages.
“We hope everyone will find an organization that shares their passions — from children to the environment to health care — and also has opportunities to share their skills, whether they be in accounting or gardening or mentoring,” said Amy Gilliland, director of community engagement at Maryville College. “This is an exciting event for our campus and community. Our students can network and explore career and community engagement opportunities, and it’s also a way for our community members to explore many ways to get involved and give back.”
The fair is an annual event for the college’s Center for Community Engagement and is planned by students in the Maryville College Nonprofit Leadership Alliance program. Proceeds from the agency registration fees help NLA students prepare for professional careers in nonprofit management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.