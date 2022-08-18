For the past 11 years, shoppers at 4 Chics and a Cat have received the added bonus of visiting with a menagerie of cats as they also shop for bargains on clothing, books, toys and home decor.
It was four friends who came together to start this nonprofit second-hand store on East Broadway in Maryville. The mission has always been to give proceeds away to animal welfare organizations, and that remains. The original four managers have moved on.
That the store has had its own feline ambassador along this journey just seemed right.
Today, there are four cats and one manager, Sue Burda, who can be found here, running things. Maybe 4 Cats and a Chic is more appropriate for a name these days, Burda concedes. But her focus these days isn’t in a new name — she said the store’s business has dropped off in recent months and she just wants to get the word out that 4 Chics and a Cat is a great place to shop.
“I just want people to know what we are about,” Burda said. “We are going to try to do some things to get bring in more business, like senior discounts and also military discounts.”
The store also has a monthly promotion where most things are discounted 50%. This happens on the third Saturday of each month, which will be this Saturday, Aug. 20. A bake sale will also serve as a fundraiser, too. Saturday hours will be noon to 3 p.m.
The animal welfare groups that reap the benefits from 4 Chics and a Cat are the Humane Society of East Tennessee, Blount County Animal Welfare Society, Feral Feline Friends, People Promoting Animal Welfare and Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation.
HSET works to find permanent homes for both dogs and cats and specializes in older cats. Feral Feline Friends helps with cat colonies and trapping to spay/neuter and release feral cats to lower the population. SMACF provides support for the Blount County Animal Center. BCAWS is also a nonprofit that builds enclosures and dog houses and provides spay/neuter services.
This second hand store also has a pet food pantry that it operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Customers must fill out an application to receive food.
“4 Chics has given over $120,000 over the years,” Burda said. “However, it has not been as much in the past three years as COVID has slowed things down quite a bit.”
Shoppers can visit 4 Chics and a Cat from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. There are three employees who keep the store open along with Burda. An eBay store lists name-brand and more expensive items so 4 Chics can bring in as much income as possible. The store name is 4chicsandacat.
A struggling economy might be to blame for the slow down, Burda said. People are having to pay more in rent, gasoline and groceries, so other purchases are put on hold. Burda said mom-and-pop stores suffer the most, places like 4 Chics.
Customers do come in to investigate just what this place is all about with a name like 4 Chics and a Cat, Burda said. When they realize it’s a place that helps animal welfare groups, many come in just to socialize with the cats.
Their names are Camora, Clementine, Kola and Cletus. In addition, the store is also home to some guinea pigs, Connor, Frankie and Ron. Two others — Easton and Winston, are available for adoption.
Burda has been in animal rescue for more than 30 years and said her passion remains despite the daily stresses of keeping the store going.
“We are struggling and we don’t want to close our doors,” she said.
