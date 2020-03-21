The city of Alcoa announced that, weather permitting, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., a representative of Norfolk Southern, is scheduled to begin railroad repairs and replacement of Norfolk Southern lines and roadway crossings in the city beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
The following crossings will be affected:
• East Lincoln Road east of Hall Road (SR 35): Closed beginning March 23
• Springbrook Road west of North Wright Road: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• McArthur Road between Springbrook and North Wright: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• North Wright Road between Universal Street and McArthur: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• Poplar Street: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• East Hunt Road (SR 335): Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• Grade Road east of Russell Road: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• Cusick Road west of Singleton Station Road: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection
• South Singleton Station Road northwest of Cusick Road: Scheduled to close as work approaches intersection.
Railroad crews will be closing these crossings to traffic as they approach each one.
Some of these closures may happen at the same time if in close proximity. Each closing is expected to take one to two days. Detours will be created.
Drivers should use caution when in the areas and allow extra travel time for morning and evening commutes. Questions concerning this closure may be directed to the Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department at 865-380-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.