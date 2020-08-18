A 60-year-old bicyclist from Elkin, North Carolina, died Monday after a solo Sunday accident.
Harold D. Pardue suffered severe head trauma and was unconscious when Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a bicycle accident in Cades Cove at 10:58 a.m. Aug. 16.
Pardue died as a result of his injuries on Monday, Aug. 17. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which occurred on a downhill section of the Cades Cove Loop Road.
Park rangers provided critical care for approximately 30 minutes before American Medical Response emergency responders transported Pardue by ambulance to a landing zone where he was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Mountain Area Medical Airlift. No additional details were made available Tuesday.
