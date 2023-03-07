A North Carolina couple was sentenced to federal prison last week on fraud charges that included a project within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Ricky Lanier, 55, and Katrina Lanier, 49, both of LaGrange, N.C., were sentenced to prison terms of 48 months and 24 months, respectively, on March 3 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
A jury found them guilty in July 2022 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and major fraud against the United States. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office they received almost $3 million from a scheme and took contracts from service-disabled veterans.
Chief Judge Travis McDonough also ordered them to forfeit their bank accounts and is expected to rule later on a money judgement.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence presented at the trial shows the Laniers conspired from 2005 to 2013 to fraudulently obtain federal contracts, falsely representing that JMR Investments and Kylee Construction were eligible for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business program and the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development program.
Ricky Lanier used a long-time friend and service-disabled veteran as the purported owner of Kylee Construction, falsely representing that the friend was involved in the daily management of the business, even while that person was working in Afghanistan, according to the release. The Laniers used a minority-owned business run by Ricky Lanier’s college roommate, JMR Investments, to obtain construction contracts from the National Park Service and other federal agencies under the 8(a) program, misrepresenting the friend’s involvement in the management and operation of the business.
The scheme also involved sub-contracting most of the work on the contracts in violation of program requirements.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Laniers used government money to pay for extravagant vacations; a personal private airplane; a Mercedes Benz; mortgage payments for their personal residence; additional real estate; and items such as shoes, clothing, food, and souvenirs while on vacation.
The Laniers defrauded the National Park Service in connection with a contract to replace a wastewater treatment facility at the Tremont Institute in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, falsely representing subcontractor costs by more than $400,000.
That resulted in a $1.1 million contract for work on the project that was actually performed by a subcontractor for only $550,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The Laniers further fraudulently obtained a $1.3 million construction contract at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, which had been set aside for service-disabled veteran owned businesses.
As a result of the false representations, Kylee Construction was awarded over $5 million in government contracts and JMR Investments was awarded over $9 million in government contracts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
