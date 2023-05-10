The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, May 10 that the suspect in a nonfatal shooting at a Louisville home was in custody following his arrest by U.S. Marshals in Knoxville. Antonio Dowan Bennett-Tate, 32, South Carolina, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Deputies initially responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mentor Road at about 6 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old Knoxville man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
BCSO said the victim remained in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s investigators determined an individual had fired numerous shots into the residence from outside, hitting the victim as he slept in a bedroom. They linked Bennett-Tate to the case and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Bennett-Tate was located by Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force at a Knoxville home and taken into custody Tuesday evening. He arrived at the Blount County Correctional Facility at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning before being served with warrants and released on bonds totaling $50,000 later that day.
Bennett-Tate is pending a 1:30 p.m. May 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
