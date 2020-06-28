A 32-year-old North Carolina man drowned Saturday evening in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after jumping into the Oconaluftee River to save a juvenile family member.
The family member was safely on shore when rangers arrived, but Bulmaro Morales, of Dudley, had not resurfaced.
Rangers responded to a drowning in progress at about 5:20 p.m. June 27 behind the Mountain Farm Museum in Cherokee, North Carolina. When they arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore, but Morales was not.
They found him unresponsive in about 10 feet of water. Lifesaving efforts failed. Cherokee EMS and Cherokee Fire and Rescue assisted with the incident.
No additional details were available, GSMNP said in a press release Sunday.
