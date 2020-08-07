Kevin S. Proffitt, who has Maryville connections, has stepped down as managing director of the Knoxville operations of Northwestern Mutual.
Proffitt will continue in his role as a wealth management adviser and founding member of Axiom Wealth Management (affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group).
Proffitt joined Northwestern Mutual in 1988. Under Proffitt’s leadership as managing director beginning in 2007, the Knoxville office has grown from 12 to 26 advisers and experienced a 12% annual growth rate in productivity.
