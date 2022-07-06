I’m often amazed at the number of people and organizations that refer to content originating from The Daily Times. It’s because of your support that we can cover news about our neighbors, communities, governments, sports, and so much more. Local news is our focus. We believe that an informed community is vital to maintaining the quality of life we all enjoy in Blount County.
As you know, we rely on independent contractors to deliver throughout Blount County. With the increase in fuel prices, they are hit harder than most of us. However, we are fortunate to have a dedicated delivery team, especially during these times.
To help the delivery team counter the high fuel prices we are all paying, The Daily Times will assess a $1.00 fuel surcharge to home-delivered subscribers in July. This surcharge will be passed to the contractors (your delivery carrier) to assist them with their increased fuel expenses.
You will not be invoiced separately for this; your subscription expiration date will simply be reduced by a day or two. If you do not want $1.00 passed along to your delivery person, don’t hesitate to contact our customer service team at 865-981-1100 or email circulation@thedailytimes.com and we will exclude you.
Thank you again for supporting The Daily Times and the delivery people that bring it to you.
All of us appreciate you and will continue working hard to bring the best and most complete local news coverage to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.