Beginning today, The Daily Times has stopped running a daily Opinion page. Everyday life during these times has become too tumultuous, our society too polarized and our public dialogue too coarse to believe that our readership would benefit from a daily Opinion page.
Nationally syndicated columnists have flocked to the fringes and raised their voices to be heard over the din of a fragmented mediascape. In their desire to drive views and their own plaudits, those columnists take extreme positions often mistaken by readers of local newspapers as tacit endorsements of those views, whether The Daily Times, for example, agrees or not.
The path we choose to go forward is one of unity, and the first step is eliminating the daily Opinion page. Depending on your feedback, we could always change course and reinstate it, particularly after the election. But for now, we're creating a new Sunday page expressly for you readers. This page will be your forum, with letters to the editor and the occasional Op-Ed written by local citizens with expertise in their chosen subject areas. When The Daily Times as an institution has something to say — for example, urging our readers to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — we also will avail ourselves of this new page. We believe, for example, an institution such as The Daily Times can oppose systemic racism while at the same time opposing violent protests that lead to loss of lives and property. (Those two political positions are not mutually exclusive.)
To give readers more of a say, we will expand the word count in our traditional guidelines from 250-300 words per letter to 350 and, depending on how well crafted the letter is, to maybe 400 words.
As always, all letters will continue to be published, regardless of viewpoint, if they meet a simple criteria of decency: They are devoid of profanity and poor taste, accurate when they assert facts, avoid attacks on letter writers by name (calling out letters by headlines and dates is perfectly acceptable) and are understandable to average readers. In other words, the letters we run have to make sense and will continue to be edited for grammar, punctuation and clarity.
Beginning today, we swing open the doors of expression even further and invite your letters. When we have compiled enough, we will debut this new page in the following Sunday's print edition, also on page 6A. In the interim, the Bible verse moves to page 2A and Prickly City and Mallard Fillmore will move to an open spot atop the funny pages as soon as we logistically can make it happen.
To get the local conversation started, we’re hoping readers can tell us what they think about our decision to trade the daily Opinion page for a weekly, mostly letters page. Write to us at editor@thedailytimes.com or 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804. We also will continue our online forum; to use it, go to thedailytimes.com, click Opinion at the top of the page in the middle, and scroll down to Submit a Letter to the Editor. As always, we need your names, street names (not addresses) and hometowns, with telephone numbers for verification purposes only.
Regardless of the position or path you take, we look forward to hearing from all of you.
