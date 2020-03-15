The Daily Times and all other Adams Publishing Group newspapers nationwide will be closed to non-employees beginning at 7 a.m. today, March 16.
The indefinite office closure is being done "in order to protect the well-being of our APG employees and minimize the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus from walk-in or transient traffic," Adams said in a statement.
The Daily Times will continue to meet our customer needs by posting on all building entrances phone numbers to call for every department. Visit thedailytimes.com for updates on the coronavirus and other breaking news. All contact information for The Daily Times is listed on page 2A in the print edition and on our website.
