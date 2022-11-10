Reading is a fundamental skill. That it’s so central to education, to work and to recreation puts the people — one in six adults and a similar percentage of children — who struggle with reading in a difficult spot. Recognizing that struggle, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell declared Nov. 1 National Family Literacy Day.
In a post published to the mayor's office's Facebook page, Mitchell noted that a parent’s own literacy levels and the frequency with which parents or guardians read to their children have major effects on their children’s literacy throughout their lives. National Family Literacy Day was meant to help encourage families to carve out time to read together and to foster events such as book drives and readathons.
Mitchell also presented a written proclamation to Myrtle James, supporting the importance family literacy. James, who worked with Mitchell on the proclamation text, is a member of the Mary Blount chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution civic organization. She’s a historian and is heavily involved in local efforts to promote literacy.
The text of the proclamation also emphasizes the DAR’s advocacy for literacy and “invite(s) all citizens to recognize the importance of literacy, to celebrate the joy of reading, to encourage residents to promote literacy by reading together as a family.”
