The National Park Service is seeking public input on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Laurel Falls Trail management plan, officials announced in a Friday news release.
The plan will address visitor experience and safety, parking, trail infrastructure and rehabilitation.
Laurel Falls is the most-visited trail in the park, according to the release.
The initial public period is open now through Aug. 7. There will be a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
The NPS will accept comments online at parkplanning.nps.gov/LaurelFalls or by mail at: Attn: Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
For more information about the Laurel Falls Trail management plan, including public meeting details, visit the planning website at parkplanning.nps.gov/LaurelFalls.
