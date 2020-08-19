The pilot in a helicopter crash that killed Clayton Homes' co-founder Joe Clayton on Aug. 3 told investigators the craft continued to descend into the Tennessee River even after he gave it maximum power, a federal report states.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary accident report Wednesday, Aug. 19, but did not cite a cause for the crash. A full accident report could be many months from completion.
The pilot — Joe's brother and business partner Jim Clayton — and two passengers escaped the Eurocopter EC 130 before it sank in the river near the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood a few miles from downtown Knoxville.
Jim Clayton had refueled at McGhee Tyson Airport for a local flight that was supposed to land 45 minutes later near the river's edge on his property.
At 7:40 p.m. and about 435 feet from the landing site, the pilot "pulled max power to stop the settling" of the aircraft as it hovered over the river, the report states. The helicopter continued to descend, however, and its left skid and then rotor hit the water and the craft "was torqued into the water on the left side."
Dan Sweet, director of public relations and communications for Helicopter Association International, said in an email that settling is a dangerous aerodynamic situation called a vortex ring state.
According to the aviation safety website SKYbrary, a vortex ring is a "flight condition also sometimes called ‘settling with power’ or ‘power settling’" and occurs when a helicopter is receiving power from its engine(s) but "loses main rotor lift and subsequently experiences loss of control. Recognition that this condition is developing can be difficult and the onset quick. All helicopter types are vulnerable to it and it can occur at any height outside ground effect."
Jim Clayton, his grandson Flynt Griffin and developer Jay McBride climbed out of the helicopter before it sank and were rescued by a neighbor in a pontoon boat. Joe Clayton did not escape the wreckage.
Investigators found a large hole in the left side of the windshield, the left door was broken out, there was damage to the rotor blades consistent with striking the water and two of the four suspension bars fractured mid-span. The tailboom remained attached to the fuselage and the fenestron (also known as a fantail, which is a protected tail rotor that operates like a ducted fan) had separated from the tailboom, the report states.
Joe Clayton was 84 and rose from a family of sharecroppers to successful business partner with his brother over a 63-year span.
