Blount County’s latest Point-in-Time count provides numbers on how many people are living in homelessness and just where they have ended up.
The count took place Jan. 14-25 as agencies like McNabb Center, A Place to Stay, Family Promise, Haven House, local school systems and law enforcement took part. When the final numbers were calculated, the total number of people experiencing homelessness stood at 409, a huge increase over the 180 reported back in January 2022. The 2021 homeless count total was 222.
There are 138 of them who are having to stay in motels. Another 67 are living out of their cars, while 76 are listed as unsheltered. Blount County shelters are providing safe places for 32, and 10 are in transitional housing.
Those who have a temporary place to lay their heads — like those doubling up in apartments with friends or family — are classified as the precariously housed, and in Blount County, there are 78 that fall into that category. Six left jail and are on the street.
Shannon Dow, director of Blount County services for McNabb Center, said the count is arrived at by contacting area shelters like Heaven Sent Home, Haven House and Family Promise. McNabb also sends out staff to areas known to be frequented by those experiencing homelessness. She said the high number of those having to stay in motels is alarming.
“Those living in hotels could be displaced at any time,” she said. “That stood out to us.”
No easy task
Each year it becomes a challenge to come up with an accurate count. Dow said the techniques now being used help find more people who are living in homelessness. There are additional groups working together and more nonprofits whose sole mission is helping the homeless. But she said the actual number is probably higher than the 409.
As for why people end up in homelessness, Dow said it can be attributed to many things.
“One is people seeing an increase in their rent,” she said. “Homes and housing units are being sold that were previously used as lower income housing. There is also a lack of development of affordable housing.”
Sarah Jurinsky is the community impact coordinator for United Way. She said her agency conducted two training sessions with participating organizations about the PIT count to ensure everyone was on the same page. They all collected information using one common survey.
She agreed with Dow that the rise in rent over the past two years and high occupancy rates have lead to many losing their homes with no place to go.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires every community throughout the country to conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The data, Jurinsky, said, is used on the local level to compare the need with the capacity of local agencies to serve this population. The goal is to locate and expand services.
As for average rent in Blount County, there is no official number, Jurinsky said. KAAR has done research to calculate rent in the Knoxville Metro Area, which does include Blount County. It shows that rent has risen 47% from 2019 to 2022.
“They are estimating the average rent in the metro area to be $1,355 in 2023,” Jurinsky said.
She also pointed out that there were 16 people aged 65 and older experiencing homelessness in this community.
Meeting the homeless where they are
As executive director of A Place to Stay, Mandy Proffitt works from an office at the Blount County Public Library, where many of this community’s homeless go for warmth in the winter. They partner with McNabb Center for case management for the people they serve. A Place to Stay does provide emergency shelter, which can be putting up a family in a motel for a few nights.
A recent SOS Day provided meals, haircuts, showers, clothes and other services, all free of charge. This event is held quarterly by A Place to Stay and partnering agencies at different locations in the county.
All three local school systems were part of this annual count, which found there are 75 children under the age of 18 who are living in homelessness. Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville City Schools each has a homelessness liaison who works with families living in homelessness in their respective districts.
Deb Skyler takes on that role for Maryville City Schools as part of the Family Resource Center. She reported there are 16 children in MCS who fall into the homeless category. Last year, the number was 16 for the entire school year. This one still has months to go.
Skyler and the other homelessness liaisons do an intake affidavit to assess needs and pair families with available resources, Skyler said. She said some families enroll in Family Promise’s program. A Place to Stay is also a nonprofit that provides assistance.
There are posters in the schools, Skyler said, that direct families in need to the services. Some families get referred by teachers, while others make direct contact with Skyler.
“I feel like it’s a pretty accurate number,” she said of the 16 students counted during the PIT count. Once identified, Skyker works with the families to address food insecurities, clothing, school supplies, transportation and fee waivers, she said.
“We have a lot of people out there with a lot of needs,” Skyler said. “Thank goodness we have great support in this town.”
County schools see increase
BCS’ homelessness liaison is Kelly Roberts. “Just in this school year alone we have classified 45 students as homeless,”she said. “That is more than all of last year’s total.”
Most of them are in elementary schools, Roberts reported. She, like Skyler, makes sure the word gets out to BCS families about available resources.
‘We have kids coming to school saying ‘we slept in a hotel last night,’’ she said. “The school will call me and I will call the family to say this has been reported and how can I help?”
Alcoa City Schools homelessness liaison Keri Prigmore reported there are 10-12 students experiencing homelessness in her school system. Some of them are living in motels, she said, adding that she feels like there are others who haven’t been identified.
“Parents think there is a stigma attached to being homeless,” Prigmore said. “We are all a couple of paychecks away from that situation.”
She explained that the homelessness data she and the other liaisons collects is uploaded to a state website that tracks the families even if they leave her school system. She said that allows for schools to be aware of the needs so no one falls through the cracks.
Finding solutions
McNabb Center is the agency that provides case management for many who end up homeless in Blount County. There are two programs that work directly with people experiencing homelessness — Firm Foundations and Raid Rehousing. Dow said Firm Foundations works with each person or family on a plan to address homelessness but also social, physical and mental health needs.
“We focus on housing first because we can’t look at higher level of need before we can provide housing — the most important thing,” Dow said.
Community Food Connection, Then Welcome Table, Salvation Army, Good Neighbors, the warming center at First Baptist Maryville — all are programs serving those in need here.
There are several food pantries like CFC that open their doors multiple days of the week. The Welcome Table provides hot meals weekly at New Providence Presbyterian and Maryville First United Methodist. Good Neighbors helps families in crisis pay rent and utilities. The warming center opens its doors for overnight stays when temperatures drop to 25 or below.
Jurinsky knows the next question on people’s minds is what’s next? Now that this community has a handle on how many and who, what’s to be done about the homelessness problem?
“There are many options to serve people experiencing homelessness in our community in addition to multiple barriers,”she explained. “There are numerous nonprofits and community groups working to serve people experiencing homelessness. However, we look forward to seeing community-level solutions around the lack of affordable housing in our community. We want to ensure that anyone wanting to live in Blount County can thrive here.”
