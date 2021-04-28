“Six or seven” fights took place Tuesday, April 27, among students at Heritage Middle School, and the mother of a victim wants to press charges, a school resource officer reported.
Another fight occurred Wednesday, April 28, and the school has put additional supervision in place for the remainder of the school year, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
“The district is following our disciplinary procedures in dealing swiftly with each incident to ensure the safety of students,” Vance emailed The Daily Times. “In addition, we have added more adult supervision in all transition areas,” such as hallways.
The SRO filed a report on one of the fights and was in the process of filing another, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said. Both victims in those cases appeared not to expect the fight.
One case involved an 11-year-old girl sitting in class when a 12-year-old girl began hitting her “without provocation,” O’Briant said, citing a report.
The victim didn’t fight back, was checked out of school by her mother and taken to the doctor. The SRO explained legal options, and the victim’s mother wants to press charges against the other student, O’Briant said.
Fights occurred throughout the day, with “two or three” posted to social media, O’Briant said, citing the SRO. The officer will not file reports on the other fights because the school is handling discipline for them internally.
Vance said no common factor had been determined in the fights, and some were recorded by school cameras.
The new precautions in place will have all Heritage Middle teachers report at 7:30 a.m. to monitor the gym, hallways and cafeteria.
At the end of the school day, all bus and car riders will remain in their seventh-period class until dismissal, Vance said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.