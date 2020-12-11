A trio of nurses was sentenced for their roles in operating pill mills in Knoxville, a Department of Justice press release issued Friday states.
Nurse practitioners Cynthia Clemons, Knoxville; Courtney Newman, Knoxville; and Holli Carmichael Womack, Crossville, were sentenced Dec. 9 and 10 by District Judge Thomas A. Varlan to 42 months, 40 months and 30 months in prison, respectively, after they helped prescribe “massive quantities of opioids from pill mills in Knoxville,” the release states.
The sentencing announcement was made by Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey and Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico of the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office aided the investigation.
A jury found the nurses guiltly Feb. 13 of using drug-involved premises to distribute opioid narcotics, the release states.
“The evidence at trial proved that, collectively, Clemons, Newman, and Womack prescribed millions of tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine from the pill mills,” the release states. “All told, the pill mills where these defendants worked generated over $21 million in revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million.
“The conspiracy involved four separate clinics in Tennessee, each of which the jury determined were drug-involved premises, i.e., pill mills. The proof at trial established that the vast majority of the patients at these pill mills were addicted to opioids.”
The prosecution effort, which has led to approximately 140 convictions so far, is the result of an investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the BCSO, the release states.
“Our office is determined to seek prison sentences for medical providers who think their licenses will protect them from prosecution,” Overbey said in the release. “The sentences imposed by Judge Varlan should demonstrate that there will be severe consequences for illegally dispensing addictive narcotics.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Stone, as well as Deputy Chief Attorney Kelly Pearson and Trial Attorney Damare Theriot, both of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section, represented the United States in the case’s prosecution.
“Opioid abuse destroys lives and it devastates families,” Carrico said in the release. “The FBI takes our responsibility to investigate those who exploit their medical license at the expense of those suffering from addiction very seriously.
“We, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will remain vigilant to assure that unscrupulous individuals are brought to justice.”
