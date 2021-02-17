With harsh winter weather affecting many parts of the country, East Tennessee by Wednesday afternoon remained largely unscathed, except for some rainfall and cold temperatures.
That’s because the area is just east of a dividing weather boundary, according to Rick Garuckas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown.
“Basically, the pattern right now across the country is just largely being driven by the upper-level jet stream that directs weather systems,” Garuckas told The Daily Times. “And that’s very amplified now, meaning it’s taking a big dip south over the middle part of the country.
“And when that happens, it causes cold air out of the arctic region to spill down into the middle of the country in the central United States.”
A stationary frontal boundary has served as a “dividing line between the cold air over the middle of the country and the warmer air over the Southeast states,” Garuckas said.
“We are just to the east of that stationary front, and we have been for most of the week,” Garuckas said. “So what that front is doing is it causes storm systems, areas of low pressure to track along that front.
“If you’re on the east side of the front, like we are, we’ve mainly been getting rain. But if you’re on the west side of the front, like the west half of Tennessee has been, that’s where you’re seeing the icy mix of snow, sleet and even freezing rain.”
Such snow and icy conditions still might come to East Tennessee, though.
As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said 1-2 inches of snow overnight was possible for the Knoxville area, with Thursday, Feb. 18, likely bringing rain and highs in the lower 40s.
There is a chance of snow early Friday, with highs in the upper 30s, but Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a mostly clear outlook in the night, according to NWS forecasts.
For the Great Smoky Mountains National Park area specifically, the NWS forecasts possible rain, 1-5 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating late Wednesday, Feb. 17, with almost certain rain Thursday morning and likely in the afternoon, and chances of rain, snow and light sleet late.
Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance for rain and snow in the morning and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon, according to the NWS. Saturday is also expected to be sunny in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.