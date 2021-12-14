The photographs and video footage seem lifted straight from a disaster film:
A nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, torn apart. An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, reduced to rubble. The entire town of Mayfield, Kentucky, looking as if it had been bombed.
Last weekend's 250-mile long path of destruction through four states represents the worst tornado outbreak in a decade, taking place during a time of year when snow is expected from the skies more than rotating winds. In its aftermath, many Blount County residents are wondering what precautions are in place should such a weather event descend upon East Tennessee.
"It makes you realize how important it is to stay vigilant and be prepared for sure," Lance Coleman, the Blount County Emergency Management director, told The Daily Times. "We've got great first responders in our community who are always willing to answer the call, but you never know when something like this is going to happen and Mother Nature is going to wreak havoc."
Such precautions, Coleman said, begin with the National Weather Service (NWS), which monitors weather patterns in East Tennessee from offices in Morristown. NWS forecasters, including warning coordination meteorologist Anthony Cavallucci, use technology and experience to stay on top of weather trends that might bring severe weather to East Tennessee. Their responsibility is to deliver the information, Cavallucci said, but whether local residents heed warnings is another matter entirely.
"I was working the midnight shift on Friday before this all happened, and I was telling my coworker that the Missouri Bootheel and Northeast Arkansas looked as if they could have some pretty significant tornadoes," Cavallucci said. "The signals were there, and I'm pretty sure that there were lots of messages from the local weather offices on their social media pages, as well as forecasts that the threat of severe weather was possible.
"I teach a lot of free spotter training classes for the public, and one of the things we talk about is where to find out information before it happens. During the tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011, which caused damage from Chattanooga up into Southwest Virginia, we were talking about that storm five days before it happened.
"I also tell people that severe weather season around here starts in January and ends in December," he added. "We do get severe weather, tornadoes included, all times of the year."
During severe weather events, the NWS is in constant communication with Blount County Emergency Management and the Blount County Emergency Communications District, which handles 911 calls. One of the best ways local residents can stay on top of severe weather threats, Coleman said, is to ensure that wireless electronic alerts are active on their smart phones. That system, Coleman added, allows Emergency Management to take control of various cell phone towers in areas that are in danger to broadcast alerts to all cellular devices active on that tower.
"It has to be a weather-related or a life-threatening emergency before we take over a cell phone tower," Coleman said. "We work with the National Weather Service, and when they notify us that something's coming, we'll talk to the mayor, and if he's not available, the sheriff or the chief deputy, so they sign off on it.
"We use CivicReady software that gives us access to the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which is based out of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) headquarters in Maryland. When we had to use it in 2018 to find a missing Alzheimer's patient, we hit send, and within 5 seconds, it went to Maryland and came back and hit every cell phone within two square miles."
And one resident who received the alert, Coleman added, found the missing man 5 minutes later. But while smart phone users can configure their devices to receive warnings, many elderly residents rely solely on landlines. That's where Wayne Baldwin, the IT manager for the Blount County Emergency Communications District, can use the reverse 911 system to ring landline owners with an automated warning.
The system, however, can be used to warn cell phone users as well.
"We can integrate this to reach anybody," Baldwin said. "There's a phone number they can text or call to sign up, and we can text your cell phone or call your landline.
Residents and people who work in Blount County who wish to enroll, Baldwin said, can do so by calling or texting “Alert” to 865-448-7801 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/tnblountsignup.html. Neither agency maintains an active tornado siren system, although the City of Friendsville installed one in 2015.
Both alert systems, Baldwin and Coleman said, function in much the same way, giving Blount County residents an opportunity to be forewarned in the event of dangerous weather.
"Folks need to have their wireless electronic alert notifications turned on, and sign up for reverse 911," Coleman said. "Another good thing is to have a weather radio with a battery backup. Those are two positive moves people could make to prevent being in a situation where it's too late to act."
And once that information is received, Cavallucci said, it's imperative that it not be dismissed as a false alarm. Weather forecasters often get a bad rap, he pointed out, but ignoring a severe weather warning because of that, or because of the mistaken belief that the mountainous terrain of East Tennessee is somehow protected from tornadic activity, can have disastrous consequences.
"People have short-term memory when it comes to severe weather and tornadoes," he said. "After the 2011 tornadoes, everybody after that was really on edge for about three or four months, and then they forgot about it. I get it — life goes on, and they have other responsibilities.
"The following year, there was some interest in the spring, but the following year after that, it really started dropping off. People think that because they live in the mountains that tornadoes don't happen here, but I can show you numerous tornadoes that happen in the mountains. We don't get as many as other areas of the South, but when it does happen, there are huge impacts, particularly if you're not prepared."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.