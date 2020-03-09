O'Charley's Restaurant, including the one in Alcoa, has partnered with Coca-Cola and is now serving Coca-Cola products including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Hi-C, Minute Maid Lemonade and Mello Yello fountain drinks.
In celebration of the new partnership, O'Charley's will give away a free Coca-Cola beverage with the purchase of an entree March 9-15. In order to get the free drink, customers must show an ad as seen on O'Charley's social media account.
O'Charley's and Coca-Cola also are sending a customer and up to three guests to Atlanta. The sweepstakes includes round-trip airfare, lodging for two nights, a $500 Visa gift card, a $250 O'Charley's gift card, VIP tickets to the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium tickets and Six Flags Over Georgia tickets. The Atlanta Adventure Sweepstakes will run from April 6 to May 3. Entry details will be available soon online at www.ocharleys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.