Blount Memorial Hospital's Occupational Health Services office will move temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, March 30, Occupational Health Services — currently in the CareToday Clinic inside the East Tennessee Medical Group building, 266 Joule St., Alcoa — will move into the Creekwood Professional Park, 1503 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
At the new location, Occupational Health staff will continue providing services for all employment health care issues such as work-related injuries, pre-placement physicals and drug and alcohol screenings, a Friday press release from Blount Memorial Business Health stated.
The health services department will serve patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release stated. Patients needing care for urgent work-related injuries or for drug and alcohol screenings that cannot be completed at the Creekwood Professional Park site during business hours should be sent to the emergency department, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The phone number to call Occupational Health Services is 865-268-2375.
